Man Utd Win On Emotional Night Following Bobby Charlton’s Death

Manchester United’s players paid an emotional tribute to club great and England World Cup winner Bobby Charlton before beating Sheffield United 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Charlton, who died earlier in the day at the age of 86, was one of United’s greatest-ever players and a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes laid a wreath and a picture of the former attacking midfielder was displayed on a giant screen at Bramall Lane.

The crowd applauded as the players stood around the centre circle before kick-off.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay described Charlton’s death as “devastating” before kick-off.

Bottom club Sheffield United were the better team in the opening stages and wasted an early chance to open the scoring when Oli McBurnie shot straight at Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

But it was the sluggish visitors who went ahead against the run of play in the 28th minute when McTominay controlled the ball on his chest and found the bottom corner from 12 yards out.

It was the Scotland international’s third goal in two games following his two stoppage-time efforts to earn United a 2-1 win against Brentford earlier this month.

But the lead lasted just six minutes as McBurnie scored from the penalty spot after McTominay handled James McAtee’s cross.

Fernandes was a whisker away from restoring United’s lead but his free-kick clipped the top of the crossbar with Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham rooted to the spot.

Foderingham then produced a fine point-blank save to deny Rasmus Hojlund as half-time approached.

Both sides had chances in the early minutes of the second half as the game opened up.

Substitute Rhian Brewster’s long-range effort was parried by Onana before Hojlund’s effort was saved by Foderingham after a defensive mix-up.

Marcus Rashford, with just one Premier League goal this season, then wasted an opening after surging down the left.

United manager Erik ten Hag made three changes shortly after the hour mark, bringing on Anthony Martial, Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen in a desperate search for a winner.

But it was defender Diogo Dalot who produced the moment of magic to win the game in the 77th minute.

The ball fell to the Portugal international outside the area and he lashed home, with Foderingham unable to keep it out despite getting his fingertips to it.

The win lifts Manchester United to eighth in the table but Sheffield United are in deep trouble, four points from safety.

AFP