Appeal Court Nullifies Victory Of Senate Minority Leader, Orders Rerun

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, has nullified the victory of the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Simon Mwadkwon, who is representing Plateau North- Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

In a unanimous judgement, the three-member panel led by Justice Daudu Williams held that the PDP did not validly nominate Mwadkwon.

The panel held that it is their view that court orders were not fully complied with by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as 12 Local Government Areas (LGAs) didn’t participate in the congress.

The court also ordered a rerun for the Plateau North Senatorial seat to be conducted in 90 days.

The court cited non-compliance with a subsisting court order from the Plateau State High Court made since 2020 for the PDP to conduct Congress before nominations, as a key factor in their decision.

The panel at the Appellate court led by Justice Okon Abang also nullified the victory of PDP’s Musa Avia representing Bassa North in the House of Representatives.