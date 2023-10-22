Food Security: Shettima Arrives In US For World Food Prize Int’l Dialogue

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in the United States of America to participate in the World Food Prize to be held in Iowa.

The event facilitated by Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue will commence on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Mister Stanley Nkwocha, saying the Vice President who is the Special Guest at the event will also deliver the keynote address.

He will also hold high-stakes meetings with manufacturers, investors and top government officials across some states of the US.

Shettima will use the platform to speak to the potentialities and endowments of Nigeria’s agricultural sector, woo investors and push for commitments in achieving President Bola Tinubu’s mandates and programmes for Nigeria’s agro-food sector.

Distinguished African leaders who in the past have used the event to canvas support for agricultural development and food sufficiency in Africa include Late former United Nations Secretary-General and AGRA founder, Kofi Annan, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Presidents Felix Tshishiked and Joaquim Chissano, and AfDB President, Akinwunmi Adeshina among others.

