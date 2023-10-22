Kogi Poll: INEC Denies Reconfiguring BVAS To Favour Candidate

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied Reconfiguring the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) to favour a political party’s candidate in the state.

BVAS is the machine used to accredit voters using their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and fingerprints or face recognition technology.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) had through its the Director of New Media for the Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council, Isaiah Ijele, accused some members of staff of INEC of plotting to manipulate the BVAS machines to be used for the governorship elections.

He claimed the Kogi State Government lodged three members of staff of the commission at the government house since Wednesday and are involved in the reconfiguration of some personalised BVAS machines to be merged with INEC’s deployment in specific regions such as Okene, Adavi, and Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

But in a statement, the spokesperson to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said the allegations were untrue. He called on political parties to “desist from engaging in malicious rumour-mongering of this nature.”

Oyekanmi, however, said that the configuration of BVAS was done simultaneously and exclusively in INEC offices in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi by teams deployed from the national headquarters, Abuja.

“The public is advised to disregard the story as fake news. At the same time, the commission appeals to political parties to desist from engaging in malicious rumour-mongering of this nature,” Oyekanmi said.

See the full statement below: