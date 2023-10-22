Reality Show, Fund It Forward (Episode 2)

The second episode of Channels Television’s social enterprise show Fund It Forward was aired on Sunday after the maiden episode on October 15, 2023.

The show, which is designed to nurture the next generation of social enterprises driven by Nigerian youths, features 12 young social entrepreneurs.

They will vie for a chance to secure significant grant funding and invaluable mentorship from esteemed socialpreneurs.

Fund It Forward will run for nine weeks. Evictions will be held with a team of judges deciding who stays.

“The top three will compete for 1st place, and each receives enviable prize packages according to their final ranking, designed to take their enterprises to the next level,” a statement on the show‘s website read.