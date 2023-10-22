Seven Dead, Three Injured In Osun Auto Crash

Seven commuters, including a couple, have lost their lives in an auto crash at the Ogidi village axis, along the Osogbo/Gbongan Road in Osun State.

The accident which happened on Saturday involved an ash colour Nissan Sharon car, with registration number: WWD57AE.

According to an eyewitness account, the vehicle’s driver, who was said to be travelling from Osogbo to Odeomu, was at high speed, lost control and fell into a ditch.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun State, Henry Benamaisai who confirmed the auto crash to channels television, revealed that ten persons were involved in the accident.

He explained that seven commuters, including a couple died, while three others sustained injuries.

The FRSC boss disclosed that the injured victims were rushed to the Osun State University Teaching Hospital Osogbo, while the remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue at the hospital.

Benamaisai said operatives of the Nigeria Police Force joined the FRSC officials in the operation, adding that two bags containing clothes were recovered from the scene.

He advised motorists to always drive carefully and obey all traffic rules to avoid road crashes that may lead to loss of lives and property.