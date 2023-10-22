Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Customs Officer In Yobe

Suspected Boko Haram members have reportedly attacked the Nigerian Customs Service outpost at Geidam in Yobe State, a border town with Maine-Soroa in the Niger Republic.

The attack left at least a Customs officer dead; Channels Television learnt on Sunday.

Neither security operatives nor the Yobe State Government had yet to react to the attack at the time of filing this report but local sources familiar with the incident confirmed it.

In a telephone conversation, a Geidam resident, Baffa Ali told Channels Television that the attackers arrived on Saturday night, burnt down the Customs patrol vehicle, and snatched cell phones from passersby while the other officers fled for their lives.

Another resident, Abubakar Makintami also said, the attackers might have used the curfew period to easily move around the outskirts of the Geidam community to commit the atrocities.

The situation has left residents frightened as they are calling on security agencies and the government to address the pocket of attacks by the suspected insurgents in recent time.

Geidam is located about 30 kilometres away from Nigeria/Niger Republic border.