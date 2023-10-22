Troops Kill Suspected IPOB Member, Arrest Fleeing Jos Prison Escapee In Enugu

Troops of Sector 4 deployed at Forward Operational Base in Okigwe have killed a suspected member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Imo State.

The Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Unuakhalu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Enugu on the operational breakthrough of the Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA II.

When ordered by the troops to halt and alight from the motorcycle, Unuakhalu said the suspect took to his heels in order to escape arrest.

“All efforts to stop him proved abortive, forcing the troops to open fire and neutralise the suspect,” the statement read.

“Items recovered from him are two live rounds of 7.62mm Special, One ITEL Mobile phone, one small bag containing charms, the sum of N2,300 only and One Qlink motorcycle.”

TROOPS OF OPERATION UDO KA II APPREHEND ESCAPEE OF JOS PRISON BREAK Troops of Sector 1 of the Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA II on Friday 20 October 2023 in conjunction with the Department of State Security Enugu State Command conducted a raid operation to… pic.twitter.com/AIvnjBjnUe — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) October 22, 2023 Advertisement

Similarly, troops of Sector One of the Joint Task Force South East, code-named “Operation Udo Ka II” in a joint operation with the Department of State Services (DSS), arrested an escapee from Jos jailbreak during a raid in Enugu.

The escapee was apprehended during a raid on the hideout of suspected members of IPOB and ESN in Ugbakwa village in the Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“During the raid operations, troops apprehended one Mr Chimezie Chukwu alias Biggi, an escapee of Jos Prison Break known to be a drug peddler, gunrunner and also specialised in armed robbery.

“Items recovered from him included: six mobile phones, three mobile phone batteries, one Moniepoint POS and ATM card, two packs of substances suspected to be cannabis and the sum of N107,280 only.

“The suspect and recovered items are in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) for further investigation,” a spokesman of the 82 Division said.