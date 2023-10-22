Two Die In Lone Accident In Ilorin

A sugarcane vendor and a yet-to-be identified military officer were on Sunday crushed to death in a lone auto accident in Kwara State.

It was gathered that the incident happened at one of the checkpoints in Moro Local Government Area of the state.

One of the eyewitnesses of the accident said that a DAF trailer truck which lost control veered off the road before hitting four victims.

The source said that two of the victims died while the others only sustained varying degrees of injury.

The sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Frederick Ogidan, confirmed the situation on Sunday.

Ogidan said, “It was a lone accident involving a DAF truck which lost control and hit the victims.

“They were all males but two of them died while the other two sustain injury.”