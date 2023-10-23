Google Celebrates Legend Rashidi Yekini On 60th Posthumous Birthday

Google has celebrated Nigeria’s iconic all-time leading goal scorer, Rashidi Yekini with a special doodle on his 60th posthumous birthday.

Yekini is fondly remembered for his iconic goal celebration where he held on to the net after scoring Nigeria’s first goal at the USA 1994 World Cup match against Bulgaria, which ended 3-0 in favour of the Super Eagles.

The doodle opened with a bio about the Kaduna-born striker “Today’s Doodle celebrates iconic Nigerian footballer Rashidi Yekini, an accomplished forward nicknamed the “Goalsfather” for his ability to sneak shots by the keeper. On this day in 1963, he was born in Kaduna, Nigeria.”

“The beginning of Yekini’s life was difficult as he faced homelessness and poverty. To make money, his first jobs were as a welder and mechanic, but his true goal was to pursue football. He soon began playing in front of scouts and in 1981, he joined his first football club, UNTL FC, in Kaduna,” it read in part.

“He went on to play for the Super Eagles for a little over 14 years, including another shot at the World Cup in 1998. In his 58 games for Nigeria, he scored 37 times, and to this day holds the record for most goals scored for the country.

“Happy birthday, Rashidi Yekini!

Yekini found the back of the net 37 times in 62 appearances for country.

He died in 2011 after battling health problems for an extended period.