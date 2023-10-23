Lagos Govt Shuts Alaba International Market

The Lagos State Government has sealed the Alaba International Market over poor waste disposal practices among others.

This is according to the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment Tokunbo Wahab who tweeted this early Monday.

Alaba International Market, Ojo has been sealed up for poor waste disposal practices, failure to pay their waste bills and gross environmental sanitation offences.#ZeroToleranceLagos#CleanerLagos pic.twitter.com/HT83JiLQ0G — Tokunbo Wahab (@tokunbo_wahab) October 23, 2023

“Alaba International Market, Ojo has been sealed up for poor waste disposal practices, failure to pay their waste bills, and gross environmental sanitation offences,” he wrote on X.

The closure is the latest in the shutting down of markets and demolition of illegal structures by the Lagos State Government.

It recently sealed but later reopened the Mile 12 International Market. The Owode Onirin Market along Ikorodu Road also faced a similar fate for indiscriminate waste disposal.

The Lagos State Government had equally shut the Ladipo Auto Parts Market and other markets for environmental infractions.