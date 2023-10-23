UPDATED: Supreme Court Reserves Judgment In Atiku, LP’s Appeal, Dismisses APM’s Appeal

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the appeal by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court which affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the presidential election.

It also reserved judgment in the appeal by the Labour Party (LP) and dismissed the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

A seven-member panel of the court, led by Justice Inyang Okoro announced this on Monday after counsels to parties adopted their briefs of argument and made final submissions.

The apex court also took arguments from lawyers to parties on the motion filed by Atiku to supply fresh evidence on forged documents.

Counsel to Atiku Abubakar, mister Chris Uche, urged the court to grant the motion and allow their appeal, grant the prayers sought, and disqualify Tinubu.

Counsel to the Respondents, Abubakar Mahmoud for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Wole Olanipekun for President Tinubu, and Akin Olujinmi for the All Progressives Congress (APC) urged the court to dismiss both the motion and appeal for lacking in merit.

When the court reconvened, it heard the appeal of the APM. The party was urged to withdraw its appeal as it did not have prayers for determination.

Counsel for the APM, Machukwu Umeh, subsequently withdrew his appeal.

The respondents did not object to the withdrawal. The apex court thereafter dismissed the appeal.