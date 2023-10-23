Lagos State To Arraign 14 LASTMA Officers Over Extortion

The Lagos State Government says it will be arraigning 14 personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) before a disciplinary panel over extortions and high-handedness in line with the extant rules and regulations of the state.

This was disclosed in a Monday statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq on behalf of the General Manager. Mr Bolaji Oreagba, of the traffic regulatory body over the weekend.

According to Oreagba, the affected personnel include 11 senior and three junior LASTMA officers who were caught at different locations across the state extorting money (bribes) from motorists.

He also said that their cases have been P.M.B. where they will face disciplinary charges

Stressing the need for transparency within the Agency, Oreagba insisted that he with the collaboration of the state government would continue to mete stiff and severe punishment on officers and men in an effort to weed the agency of a few bad elements tarnishing its image.

“We thereby called on residents especially the motoring public to support us by promptly reporting any errant Officers at the nearest LASTMA offices or use any of the Agency’s complaints hotlines (08100565860, 08129928503, 08129928515 & 08129928597) with proof of evidence,” he said.

The General Manager advised all officers of the Agency to always carry out their duties without fear or favour in accordance with the stipulated laws guiding the authority as any operative caught in the process of bringing the Agency or the Government into disrepute shall equally face the consequence

While commending LASTMA officials for their dedication, dutifulness, diligence, and professionalism, Oreagba however, warned the motoring public to stop inducing traffic personnel with bribes in order to avoid being prosecuted as the law 8 frowned on both the ‘giver and the receiver’.