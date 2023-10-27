Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has hailed the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s win in the February 15, 2023 presidential election hoping his government will bring peace and prosperity to the country.

“On behalf of the good people of Osun State, I congratulate President Tinubu on his judicial victory at the apex court,” the spokesman of the governor of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olawale Rasheed quoted his principal as saying in a Thursday statement.

Adeleke, he said, sent the congratulatory remarks in the presence of the Iyaloja General of Nigeria Folasade Ojo-Tinubu who was in Ede, Osun State to attend the 8th Day Fidau prayer of the father of Osun State Commissioner for Science and Technology Wahab Ayofe.

While lauding the PDP and Labour Party (LP) for deepening the country’s electoral jurisprudence by testing their complaints at the law court, Governor Adeleke said the judiciary has again proven itself in tackling electoral disputes.

“It is my hope that your presidency will bring progress, unity, and prosperity to our nation, and I want to restate my commitment to partner with you in offering good governance for our people,” Adeleke added.