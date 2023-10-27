Gunmen Attack Security Team In Abia, Behead Vigilante Member

A vigilante was beheaded in Abia State when gunmen attacked a team of security personnel in the Ossioma area of the state.

The spokesperson of the Abia State Police Command Maureen Chinaka confirmed the vigilante’s death in a Friday statement.

“Yesterday 26/10/2023 At about 15:50 hrs, Abia State Police officers stationed at Osisioma Police Headquarters received credible information concerning an attack on a group of security personnel in Isiahia village, Umuojima, Osisioma. The attacked team included one policeman, one special constabulary personnel, and three vigilante men,” she said.

“Upon arrival, an unregistered Sienna bus and a headless corpse were discovered. Through investigation, the deceased was identified as Obinna Ndukwe, also known as Socket, who was a member of the Abia State vigilante and often collaborated with the police. The body of the deceased has been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary.”

While reiterating that no police officer was killed in the attack, the command is vowing to probe the incident.

“We would want to clarify that no police official was killed during the incident. Furthermore, our officers successfully recovered the vehicle used by the hoodlums in the attack and efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators,” the police added.

“We urge all citizens to remain calm and security-conscious while going about their activities.”