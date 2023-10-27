House Of Reps To Intervene In FG, ASUU Discord Over Withheld Salaries

The House of Representatives has decided to intervene in the persisting conflict between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over unpaid eight months’ salary.

The decision of the lawmakers follows a unanimous adoption of a motion by Paul Nnamchi and co-sponsored by Aminu Jaji, Julius Ihonvbere and Lilian Orogbu at plenary on Thursday.

Nnamchi while moving the motion noted that university lecturers played a crucial role in the education system by providing knowledge, guidance, and mentorship to future leaders.

According to the lawmaker, ASUU, a recognised body of academic professionals in Nigeria, was committed to the advancement of education and research within the university.

He recalled that in 2022, ASUU members went on an eight-month strike due to the federal government’s failure to honour past agreements with the union.

Nnamchi noted that strike actions, aimed at addressing systemic issues, had unintentionally led to financial consequences for dedicated lecturers who participated in the strike.

“Worried that the unpaid salaries can negatively affect lecturers’ morale, job satisfaction, and teaching effectiveness, thereby affecting the quality of education provided to students.

“The educational success and prospects of students are intricately linked to the financial security and dedication of teachers.

“Resolving this issue is crucial for the stability and excellence of universities, the welfare of educators, and the nation’s economy,” he said.