No Interference In Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Polls, Ribadu Assures INEC

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu says President Bola Tinubu is committed to credible elections, assuring the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of no interference in the off-cycle Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo governorship elections.

Ribadu gave the assurance on Friday when he met with the INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu along with the Commission’s national commissioners and other members of the inter-agency Consultative Committe on Election Security.

“This election will be better than any previous ones. It will be without violence, it will be free and fair and there will be no interferences,” Ribadu told the gathering, adding that Tinubu is ready to back the Commission to succeed in doing that.

READ ALSO: [25% Votes] Supreme Court Upholds Appeal Court’s Ruling On FCT

The gathering, held at the NSA office in Abuja, is part of the consultative meetings by the Commission ahead of the November 11, 2023 off-season exercise.

INEC had previously raised security concerns ahead of the polls in one of its meetings with political parties.

The security of voters, critical election materials, and the protection of collation centres were part of the concerns raised by the INEC Chairman during Friday’s meeting.

He appealed to security officials to deal decisively with those who cause violence on election day.