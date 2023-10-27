Rivers Govt Proposes Four Bills To Support Creation Of New Towns, Others

The Rivers State Executive Council, presided over by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has approved four draft bills to support the state government’s initiatives on urban renewal and economic development.

The draft are, The New Towns Development Authority Bill, Rivers Youth Entrepreneurship Bill, Rivers State Investment Promotion and Rivers State Power Sector Regulatory Commission.

Three of the draft were proposed by the Ministry of Justice, while one was put forward by the Ministry of Power.

At a joint media briefing after the fourth Executive Council Meeting on Friday,

the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the State, Professor Zacchause Adangor (SAN), said the New Towns Development Authority draft will seek to abolish the one-city status of Rivers State by institutionalising the process of creating new cities while maintaining the existing ones.

He explained that the Rivers State Youth Entrepreneurship draft is aimed at creating a special trust fund to finance entrepreneurship among the youths in order to curtail youth restiveness.

Professor Adangor said the third proposal from the Ministry, being the Rivers State Investment Promotion draft is thought to establish an agency to drive investment in the state.

On his part, the Rivers State Commissioner for Power, Henry Ogiri, said the Rivers State Power Sector Regulatory Commission will seek to open the power market for private sector driven investments.

He said Rivers State with abundant natural resources stands a good chance of attracting investors in the sector.

The Commissioner believes that the draft when deliberated and passed by the state assembly, will increase the state revenue and improve electricity supply that will in turn encourage businesses to flourish.

The four drafts are expected to be transmitted to the Rivers State House of Assembly for legislative action.