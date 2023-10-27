Troops Arrest Two Suspected Terrorists’ Ammunition Suppliers, Recover Weapons In Kaduna

Troops of One Mechanised Division have arrested two suspected terrorist collaborators and ammunition suppliers at the Awon General Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of One Mechanised Division, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said the suspects were arrested in their various houses around Awon based on credible intelligence from a previously arrested terrorist collaborator who has been in the custody of the troops.

READ ALSO: 16 Killed In US Mass Shooting, Police Launch Manhunt

The army spokesman identified the suspects as Shuaibu Lawan and Salihu Usman, while items including an AK-47 rifle, two Dane guns, eight rounds of 9mm ammunition, seven live cartridges, and five shells of expended cartridges were recovered from where they were buried in the criminals’ compound.

Troops of the division while in another clearance operation around Dogon Daji-Saulawa in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area, also engaged bandits in a fierce gun duel, during which they recovered some dangerous weapons including a G3 rifle, 16 motorcycles, two locally made guns, and a phone.

Following the successful operation, the General Officer Commanding One Mechanised Division, Major General Valentine Okoro, charged the troops to sustain the tempo and rid all criminal elements from the division’s area of responsibility.