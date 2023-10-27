Two Bodies Recovered, Four Rescued In Lagos Boat Mishap

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said it recovered two bodies of victims on board a capsized boat crossing from Olorunsogo to Isawo on Friday.

The rescue service in a statement signed by its Deputy Affairs Public Affairs, Ololade Agoola, on Friday, said the bodies recovered were of two females identified as Misturat Okunbanjo, 18, and Azeezat Amoo, 16.

It also said that it rescued four other victims of the boat mishap alive.

According to the statement, the accident was reported at 20:16 hours on Thursday, prompting the deployment of the Search and Rescue Crew from the Agency.

“The crew collaborated with locals who were familiar with the terrain. Despite the darkness, the search continued until late at night when it was suspended. Four of the six victims on board the capsized boat crossing from Olorunsogo to Isawo were rescued.

“The crew resumed their efforts in the early hours of Friday to continue the search. Unfortunately, they recovered the bodies of two females, identified as Misturat Okunbanjo, 18, and Azeezat Amoo, 16. The recovery operation concluded at approximately 10:10 hours.

“Margaret Adeseye, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, expresses regret over the suspected deceased victims. She also emphasizes the importance of avoiding unsafe acts around waterways and highlights ongoing efforts to educate and sensitize communities on measures to prevent such incidents,” the statement read in part.