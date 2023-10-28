Tribunal Affirms Fintiri’s Re-Election As Adamawa Governor 

The Adamawa State Governorship Election Tribunal on Saturday affirmed the re-election of Umaru Fintiri as duly re-elected Governor of the state in the March 2023 governorship election.

After the Adamawa governorship election which dragged into a supplementary poll and some controversial moments. the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared incumbent Fintiri who sought reelection as the winner.

At the end of the drama-filled exercise which ended in April, Fintiri, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 430,861 votes, defeating Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 398,738 votes.

Binani and some other contestants had approached the Tribunal seeking the nullification of the victory of Fintiri but the court on Saturday upheld the second term victory of the incumbent governor.

Earlier, the then Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, had courted controversy after the supplementary election on April 15, 2023, when he announced ‘Binani’ as the winner of the dramatic poll while the collation of results was ongoing.

The situation had prompted INEC to nullify Yunusa-Ari’s decision and suspended him while then President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a full investigation on the electoral commissioner and the security personnel that were around him when he made the declaration.

INEC had thereafter concluded the election and announced Fintiri as the authentic winner of the drama-filled poll.

Yunusa-Ari was later arrested and handed over to the police for prosecution.