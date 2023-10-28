Iyalode Of Yorubaland Alaba Lawson Is Dead

By Bidemi Bello
Updated October 28, 2023
Alaba Lawson
A photo of late Chief Alaba Lawson, the Iyalode of Yorubaland.

 

A former National President of the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and the Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief Alaba Lawson, is dead.

Her demise was communicated today in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital by the Executive Secretary of the Ogun Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture, Maku Abdul Rahaman.

Until her death, she was also the Iyalode of Egbaland as well as the Chairman of the Ogun State-owned Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

She was an astute politician, an entrepreneur of note and academician. She was born on January 18,1951 in Abeokuta.

