Iyalode Of Yorubaland Alaba Lawson Is Dead

A former National President of the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and the Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief Alaba Lawson, is dead.

Her demise was communicated today in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital by the Executive Secretary of the Ogun Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture, Maku Abdul Rahaman.

READ ALSO: Two Bodies Recovered, Four Rescued In Lagos Boat Mishap

Until her death, she was also the Iyalode of Egbaland as well as the Chairman of the Ogun State-owned Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

She was an astute politician, an entrepreneur of note and academician. She was born on January 18,1951 in Abeokuta.