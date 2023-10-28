The Minister of State for Petroleum, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, have arrived at the Kaduna refinery to inspect work progress on the ongoing quick-fix project at the refinery.

The Minister and the Kyari are also in Kaduna for the 14th Refineries Rehabilitation Steering Committee meeting.

The refinery project is linked with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to the ministry of Petroleum and NNPCL to fix the nation’s moribund refineries in order to start refining of crude oil locally.

The 110,000bpd capacity Kaduna refinery is one of Nigeria’s four dysfunctional refineries that have produced no petrol for many years, leaving the country to rely heavily on imported petroleum products.

The last turn around maintenance on the refinery according to official sources was carried out about fifteen years ago.

In February 2023, the NNPCL signed an agreement with a Korean company, Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited for the rehabilitation of the refinery.