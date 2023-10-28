Tinubu Hails Oba Akiolu At 80, Says Reign Has Brought Peace To Lagosians 

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, said the reign of His Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos State, has brought peace, progress and development to the people and residents of the state.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, celebrated the monarch whom he described as his “long-time ally, friend, and confidant” on his 80th birthday.

Tinubu described the monarch as “a fountain of wisdom, knowledge, and a staunch custodian of the rich culture and traditions of Lagos”.

“Oba Akiolu and I have come a long way. He is my confidant. He is a dear friend I hold in high esteem for his integrity, honour, and forthrightness. He is always generous with his wise counsel and always willing to offer his fatherly guidance,” the President was quoted as saying.

“Baba is a defender of the truth and his people. My achievements as Lagos State Governor are partly due to his support and counsel. His Majesty’s reign has brought peace, progress, and development to the good people of Lagos.”

The President thanked the monarch for his prayers and support, recalling his interventions over the years, even in trying times.

“Today, I celebrate an extraordinary monarch whose wit and foresight are peerless. May His Majesty live long, and may his reign on the throne of his fathers continue to be prosperous,” the President added.

The Oba of Lagos retired as an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, before he a ascended the throne over 20 years ago.