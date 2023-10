Kazakhstan said Sunday that 42 bodies of miners were found at an ArcelorMittal facility, with four still missing, making it the deadliest such accident in the Central Asian country’s post-Soviet history.

“As of 3 p.m. (0900 GMT) the bodies of 42 people were found,” Kazakhstan’s emergency services said on social media. “The search for four miners continues.”

