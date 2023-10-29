ASUU Distributes Relief Items To IDPs, Asks Tinubu To Fix Insecurity

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASSU) has asked President Bola Tinubu to tackle the security challenges facing the North-West and other parts of the country.

ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, made the call on Sunday in Katsina State while disbursing relief materials to at least 320 internally displaced persons (IDPs) at Gidan Dawa and Babbar Ruga Camps.

Items distributed to the IDPs by the Union include Rice, beans, spaghetti, groundnut oil, salt, and seasoning.

Osodeke who was represented by the ASUU National Resource Person, Dr Lawwali Alkali Argungu, noted that the union has a lot to do on security matters of the country looking at the staggering number of IDPs in the country.

He expressed displeasure and disappointment with the inability of former President Muhammadu Buhari to deal with the insecurity issue, urging Tinubu to fix the country, particularly on the security aspect.

“We have been giving attention to IDPs across the country. The beneficiaries here are 320. ASUU is disbursing these items to them because we are more concerned with the vulnerable groups,” he said.

“It has been a long program of ASSU. ASUU has always identified with the vulnerable groups and IDPs are the most serious vulnerable groups in Nigeria.

“About a month or so we had a similar event in north central, so we are now doing it in the North-West. ASUU sees IDPs as the principal manifestation of serious problems of leadership in this country.

“Looking at the number of IDPs in the country, we still have a lot to do on the security matters. We envisage that, during the last regime, the IDPs will go because the president of the country was a retired major general and these are security matters, so if such IDPs cannot go when a senior military officer is in charge, then where is our hope?

“But we still feel, and we are calling on the present government under the watch of President Tinubu because he has come from the tribe and section of this country that we feel they are most educated and we feel the representative of such group will be able to fix this country, particularly the security matters.

“And the parameter we always use in identifying that the security is tackled, these IDPs should be cleared. They should go back to their original homes so that they can farm, they can settle there, can be stable so that is how Nigerians should know that the security matters have been tackled.

“We have been monitoring events in Katsina State and we appreciate the commitment of the present Governor Dikko Radda, we pray he should remain focused and do all it takes to ensure that these IDPs are resettled back to their original homes in the near future so that they can farm and stabilize in their own environment.”