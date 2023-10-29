Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest, Two Others In Taraba State

Armed men suspected to be kidnappers have abducted one Rev. Fr Thaddeus Terhembe of Wukari Catholic Diocese in Taraba state.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

A press statement from the communication officer Rev Fr John Jerome of the Catholic Diocese of Wukari confirming the incident says he was abducted in his parish at Saint Ann’s Parish, Sarkin Kudu in the Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The statement is urging residents to pray for his safety and quick return.

In a related development, two persons are said to have been kidnapped in the Gulum axis of Jalingo, Taraba State capital, and their personal belongings were taken away as well.

The kidnappers stormed the house of their victim without interference and whisked them to an unknown destination through a bush path.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Taraba State Abdullahi Usman confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, a boat conveying over 80 passengers capsized in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba.

The boat is said to have capsized in the Binneri community of Karim Lamido midway through the Benue River on Saturday evening.

A source in the area Mister Jessy Danladi told Channels Television that a few minutes after the incident, three bodies were recovered and thereafter twelve others were recovered by fishermen in the area.

He disclosed that the ill-fated boat was returning from a fish market in the Mayoreneyo community of the Ardo-Kola Local Government Area before the incident took place 50 minutes after take off.

Being used to the waters, no passenger was with a lifejacket, the source added.

The police spokesperson of the state Abdullahi Usman confirmed the incident but said the authentic figure is awaited from the divisional police officer of the area.