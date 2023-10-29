Tinubu Receives German Chancellor Scholz At Presidential Villa 

The two leaders are expected to explore ways of fortifying the bilateral relations between the two countries.

By Lanre Lasisi
Updated October 29, 2023
Twitter
tinubu-scholz-
Tinubu meets with German Chancellor Olaz Sholz at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday, October 29th, 2023. X@ONsogbu

 

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday received the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The chancellor, who is on a two-day visit to Nigeria, is said to have been accompanied by a delegation of high-ranking German business people including Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of some of the highest-valued companies in the country as well as by a cultural delegation.

tinubu sholz
Photo:X@ONsogbu

 

The two leaders are expected to explore ways of fortifying the bilateral relations between the two countries.

This is the third major visit of Chancellor Scholz to Africa and his first visit to Nigeria since the inauguration of President Tinubu’s administration on May 29, 2023.

More Stories