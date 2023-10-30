2023 Ballon d’Or: Emiliano Martinez Wins Yashin Trophy

Argentina goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, has won the 2023 Yashin Trophy at the 2023 Ballon d’Or gala held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

The Yashin Trophy is an association football award presented annually by France Football to the best-performing goalkeeper.

Marinez was a vital part of the South American champions who defeated France at the World Cup final held in Qatar last year.

The award is named after former Soviet Union goalkeeper Lev Yashin, and the winner is selected by former Ballon d’Or winners since its creation in 2019.