Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham won the Kopa Trophy for the best player of last season aged under 21 at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris on Monday.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a sensational start to his Real career, a brace in Saturday’s 2-1 Clasico win over Barcelona taking him to 13 goals in his first 13 games for the Spanish giants.

But the Kopa Trophy rewards his performances last season. In his final campaign with Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham scored 14 times in 42 games as they came second in the Bundesliga. He also helped England reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.

He succeeds Barcelona and Spain midfielder Gavi as the winner of the trophy named after former Real Madrid and France star Raymond Kopa.

Kylian Mbappe and Matthijs de Ligt are also former winners of the award, which is voted for by former winners of the men’s Ballon d’Or.

Bellingham also ranked 18th in the voting for this year’s Ballon d’Or, recognized as the most prestigious individual prize in football.