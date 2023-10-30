Confusion, Tear Gas Rock Rivers Assembly As Lawmakers Begin Fubara’s Impeachment

The House on Monday removed its leader, Edison Ehie, while protest broke out at the Complex.

By Charles Opurum
Updated October 30, 2023
A photo illustration of Governor Sim Fubara with tear gas in the background at the Assembly Complex on Monday (left) and part of the burnt Assembly Complex (middle)

 

A fresh crisis has engulfed the Rivers State House of Assembly as the lawmakers on Monday launched an impeachment proceeding against the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The House also removed its leader, Edison Ehie for alleged supervision of the burning of the Assembly Complex on Sunday night.

 

 

This followed an emergency sitting on Monday morning at the House auditorium after the hallowed chambers was burnt down last night.

House Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, expressed sadness at the alleged arson claiming the incident was supervised by the Government House and Ehie from Ahoada East.

Three items were brought before the House on Monday: the removal of Ehie as House Leader; the impeachment of Fubara; and the suspension of Ehie, and three other lawmakers — Victor Okoh from Bonny, Goodboy Sokari also from Ahoada West as well as Adolphus Timothy from Opobo Nkoro.

Sylvanus Nwankwo from Omuma presented the notice of impeachment as signed by 24 members.

The governor is accused of acts of gross misconduct unbecoming of his office.

The Speaker asked that the notice of impeachment be forwarded to the governor and allow the legal process to take its course.

The plenary was adjourned “sine die”.

 

 

Fubara later stormed the Assembly Complex amid the development.

The House members subsequently fled the Assembly Complex for safety as tear gas was fired outside the Complex.

 

 

A protest immediately broke out outside the Complex with supporters of the governors resisting his planned impeachment.

It was unclear if the fire was connected with the political imbroglio but rumours of a rift between Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike who is now Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister have been brewing for some time now.

