Confusion, Tear Gas Rock Rivers Assembly As Lawmakers Begin Fubara’s Impeachment

A fresh crisis has engulfed the Rivers State House of Assembly as the lawmakers on Monday launched an impeachment proceeding against the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The House also removed its leader, Edison Ehie for alleged supervision of the burning of the Assembly Complex on Sunday night.

House Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly Hon Edison Ehie has been removed from his position as the Leader of the House.#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/kWRzTFw7Vs — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 30, 2023 Advertisement

This followed an emergency sitting on Monday morning at the House auditorium after the hallowed chambers was burnt down last night.

House Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, expressed sadness at the alleged arson claiming the incident was supervised by the Government House and Ehie from Ahoada East.

Three items were brought before the House on Monday: the removal of Ehie as House Leader; the impeachment of Fubara; and the suspension of Ehie, and three other lawmakers — Victor Okoh from Bonny, Goodboy Sokari also from Ahoada West as well as Adolphus Timothy from Opobo Nkoro.

Sylvanus Nwankwo from Omuma presented the notice of impeachment as signed by 24 members.

The governor is accused of acts of gross misconduct unbecoming of his office.

The Speaker asked that the notice of impeachment be forwarded to the governor and allow the legal process to take its course.

The plenary was adjourned “sine die”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fubara later stormed the Assembly Complex amid the development.

The House members subsequently fled the Assembly Complex for safety as tear gas was fired outside the Complex.

House members flee for safety as tear gas is fired outside the Rivers Assembly complex.#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/5Ka3npjnDg — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 30, 2023

A protest immediately broke out outside the Complex with supporters of the governors resisting his planned impeachment.

It was unclear if the fire was connected with the political imbroglio but rumours of a rift between Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike who is now Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister have been brewing for some time now.