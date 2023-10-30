FG Approves N2.1 Trillion As 2023 Supplementary Budget

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a 2023 supplementary budget of N2.1 trillion.

While speaking after the FEC meeting on Monday in Abuja the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Atiku Bagudu said the budget is to fund urgent issues.

According to him, there will be allocations to maintain previous progress on national security and agriculture.

The budget will also cover four months of wage awards for Federal Government workers and for student loan funds.