VIDEO: Atiku Speaks On Supreme Court Verdict Affirming Tinubu As President

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, said October 26, 2023 verdict of the Supreme Court, though final, leaves much to be desired.

The former Vice President spoke at a press briefing on Monday in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

He insisted that the then candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, was not qualified to contest the February 2023 presidential poll.

He accused the Supreme Court and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of supporting illegality, identity theft, impersonation, forgery of certificates and perjury.

Atiku said when people lose confidence in the electoral process, democracy is on life support.

