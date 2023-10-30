Nigeria Greater Than Your Ambition To Be President, APC Replies Atiku

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has replied the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democartic Party, Atiku Abubakar, following his press conference on Monday where he said that the Supreme Court verdict affirming Bola Tinubu as the duly elected President of Nigeria leaves much to be desired.

He insisted that the then candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, was not qualified to contest the February 2023 presidential poll.

He accused the Supreme Court and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of supporting illegality, identity theft, impersonation, forgery of certificates and perjury.

Hours after Atiku’s press briefing, the APC in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, told the former Vice President that “Nigeria is greater than your unrealized ambition to be president,” saying that Nigeria has moved on.

The ruling party wondered why it is difficult for Atiku to “accept the popular choice of the electorate and the valid decisions of the courts.”

It claimed that the PDP candidate has missed the opportunity to use his press conference to “redeem his prestige as an elder and statesman by rising above political pettiness, and offer befitting congratulations to President Tinubu on his electoral victory.”

The party added that rather that vindicate him, history will not forget Atiku’s unwillingness to put the country first and above his personal political ambition.

See full statement below:

ATIKU ABUBAKAR SHOULD ACCEPT DEFEAT AS A STATESMAN

Still bemoaning his electoral loss, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, earlier today, staged a press conference at which he delivered a long, windy, incoherent and preposterous speech unbefitting of a former Vice President.

In his foggy and contemptuous perspective, the Supreme Court “implies by its judgment that crime is good and should be rewarded.” Atiku regurgitated his illusory claim that President Bola Tinubu did not win the February 25, 2023 presidential election. Rather, he soliloquized that they “showed irrefutable evidence of gross irregularities, violence and manipulations during the elections”, allegations that were roundly dismissed by the Presidential Election Petitions Court and the Supreme Court as unsubstantiated and unproven. Strikingly, nowhere in his long epistle of a press statement did Atiku state that he won the election, corroborating the courts’ finding and decision that he did not, in fact, win the election.

It is delusional for Atiku, and his degenerate PDP, to have expected the courts to rely on their bogus, flimsy, unverifiable, uncorroborated, illogical and hearsay evidence to upturn an election that was conducted in substantial compliance with the Constitution and electoral laws of our land. Thankfully,it does not lie in Atiku’s mouth to declare what constitutes “incontrovertible evidence”. That is the constitutional duty of the courts and which they have discharged honorably and creditably.

For a serial election loser whose life ambition is to rule the country, we understand how pained and utterly distraught Atiku must be. However, to continue to deny and disrespect the collective will of Nigerians, disparage the judiciary, incite rage and call our democratic institutions into question is beyond the pale.

Why is it so hard for Atiku to accept the popular choice of the electorate and the valid decisions of the courts? How is it that a man of his stature can be so befuddled to this disturbing level of election and judicial denialism? Would Atiku vilify the judiciary as he is doing had he won the election and upheld by the courts as winner?

Atiku, you are right that this is not and cannot be all about you. Yes, it is about our country Nigeria. Nigeria is greater than your unrealized ambition to be president. Nigeria must move and has moved on.

Regrettably, you missed the opportunity of your press conference to redeem your prestige as an elder and statesman by rising above political pettiness, and offer befitting congratulations to President Tinubu on his electoral victory. Rather than vindicate you, history will not forget your unwillingness to put the country first and above your personal political ambition.

Signed:

Felix Morka, Esq.

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)