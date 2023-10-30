PDP Women Leader Effah-Attoe Is Dead

The National Women Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof Stella Effah-Attoe, is dead.

Effah-Attoe, a member of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), died on Sunday after a brief illness.

PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement, said the party lost one of its “best and brightest”.

“Prof. Effah-Attoe’s death is a huge blow not only to her family but also to the PDP, the academic community, the people of Cross River State and indeed the nation,” the statement partly read.

“She was a dedicated teacher, politician, author and fearless mobilizer who always stood for the truth; fought for justice, equity and fairness and gave her energy, passion and resources in the pursuit of the rights of women in Nigeria.

“Over the years, as Commissioner for Education and later Commissioner for Information and Culture in Cross River State, member of the Cross River State House of Assembly, member of Governing Board of several Cross River State and Federal Government Agencies and Programmes; a University Professor and one of the most decorated scholars in Nigeria, she distinguished herself as an amazon with extraordinary intellectual capacity for leadership and national service.”

The PDP said the late women leader would be remembered for her “tireless contributions alongside other PDP leaders in the effort to rebrand and strengthen our great party in the build-up to the 2023 general elections in line with the mission to rescue, rebuild and redirect our nation from misrule”.

The party said Effah-Attoe’s death left a huge vacuum in the party “but we take solace in the fact that she lived a devout Christian life, triumphed in her chosen path and left indelible marks in the service of the nation and humanity”.

The PDP commiserated with her family, the people of Ikun in the Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State, the academic community, the Cross River State Chapter of the PDP and the people of Cross River State.