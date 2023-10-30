Rivers Gov Vows To Resist ‘Impeachment’, Accuses Police Of Shooting At Him

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Monday, accused the police of shooting at him on his way to inspect the State House of Assembly Complex that was gutted by fire last night.

Fubara named a senior officer in the Rivers State Police Command as the leader of the team that was deployed to obstruct his access to the complex.

The governor stated this while addressing a crowd of supporters at the Government House gate.

He also dismissed the action of the state assembly to serve an impeachment notice on him.

He challenged the lawmakers and others to clearly state his offence.

The governor said he does not care about being impeached but vowed to resist an unjust process.