We’ve Launched Investigation Into Rivers Situation – Police

The Nigerian Police Force says it is aware of the security situation at the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex, adding that it has launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover the circumstances.

The police disclosed this in a post on its Facebook page on Monday, assuring that it would take immediate action against those responsible.

“We’re aware of the security situation at the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex. The Rivers State Police Command is actively addressing the matter. We’ve launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover the circumstances and will take immediate action against those responsible. Stay tuned for further updates. Your safety remains our priority.”

The police were reacting to comments that its personnel shot a water cannon at the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, who was at the House of Assembly Complex on Monday.

Channels Television reported that a fresh crisis engulfed the Rivers State House of Assembly as the lawmakers on Monday launched an impeachment proceeding against Governor Fubara.

This followed an emergency sitting on Monday morning at the House auditorium after the hallowed chambers was burnt down last night.

A protest broke out outside the Complex with supporters of the governor resisting his planned impeachment.

Governor has said he has not committed any offence to warrant impeachment by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence I have committed to warrant any impeachment,” the governor said while addressing his supporters at the Assembly Complex.

The governor, who assured the people of the state of getting the dividends of democracy, said he would speak on the matter at the appropriate time.

“Let me assure the people of Rivers that I will continue to ensure that you get the dividends of democracy. At the appropriate time I will address the press,” he said.