APC Mourns PDP Women Leader Stella Effah-Attoe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has mourned the death of the Women Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Stella Effah-Attoe.

In a post on its X (Twitter) platform on Monday, the ruling APC National Women Leader, Mary Alile-Idele, expressed condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of the deceased.

“During this time of grief, I express my heartfelt condolences to friends, family & colleagues of the late Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, PDP National Woman Leader. May her memories bring you comfort & solace in the days ahead,” the post read.

Effah-Attoe, a member of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), died on Sunday after a brief illness.

Effah-Attoe, who is from the Ikun area in the Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State, was a former Commissioner for Education and later Commissioner for Information and Culture in Cross River State.

She was also a former member of the Cross River State House of Assembly, ex-member of Governing Board of several Cross River State and Federal Government Agencies and Programmes; a University Professor and a scholar.