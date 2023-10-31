Appeal Court Affirms Akpoti-Uduaghan As Kogi Central Senator 

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has affirmed Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as the duly elected candidate for Kogi Central Senatorial Election earlier in February.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by Abubakar Ohere for lacking in merit.

Earlier in September, the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja had nullified the victory of Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial Election.

The court further declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the actual winner of the February senatorial poll.

However, Ohere had headed to the appellate court to seek redress but the court further upheld Akpoti-Uduaghan as the winner of the poll.