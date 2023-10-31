Police Council Confirms Egbetokun As IGP 

The Nigeria Police Council has confirmed Kayode Egbetokun as the substantive Inspector General Of Police (IGP).

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State disclosed this after police council meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Bauchi governor also said that President Bola Tinubu, who chaired the police council meeting, intervened in the political and security situation unfolding in Rivers State with the planned impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Tinubu had on Monday, June 19, 2023, appointed Egbetokun as IGP.

The new IGP replaced Usman Baba, who was appointed as the IGP by former President Muhammadu Buhari on April 6, 2021.

Born on September 4, 1964 from the Egbado South Local Government Area of Ogun State, Egbetokun enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet ASP (Course 16) on March 3, 1990. He would clock 35 years in service by September 2024, according to police rules.