BREAKING: Yahaya Bello Accepts Natasha’s Appeal Court Victory 

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, says he accepts an Appeal Court judgement affirming Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as the duly elected candidate for Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) congratulated Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and everyone who participated in the democratic process.

The governor, who spoke on Tuesday at the Aso Villa, called on everyone in Kogi State to accept the court’s decision.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, upheld Akpoti-Uduaghan as the duly elected candidate in the Kogi Central Senatorial Election held earlier in February.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by Abubakar Ohere for lacking in merit.

In September, the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja had nullified the victory of Ohere of the APC as the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial Election.

The court further declared Akpoti-Uduaghan as the actual winner of the February senatorial poll.

However, Ohere had headed to the appellate court to seek redress but the court further upheld Akpoti-Uduaghan as the winner of the poll.