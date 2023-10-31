Court Adjourns Case Seeking Uzodimma’s Sack As Imo Gov

The Supreme Court has moved hearing on the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) application seeking to remove Hope Uzodimma from office as Imo state governor to December 5.

The apex court had fixed October 31, 2023, for the commencement of a hearing on the matter.

APGA in 2020 filed an application where the party contended that there ought to have been a fresh election in the state after the apex court nullified the election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Emeka Ihedioha.

The party said the Supreme Court did not rule on the validity of Uzodimma’s candidacy since it was not challenged by Ihedioha and the PDP in the appeal marked SC/1462/2019.

Three years after the application was filed, the apex court fixed its hearing on Tuesday.

However, when journalists visited the apex court on Tuesday, the matter was not listed on the court’s cause list.

One of the apex court registrars told journalists that the case had been moved to December 5.

No reasons were given for the postponement of the case.