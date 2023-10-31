ICPC Charges Suspended UNICAL Prof With Sexual Harassment

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has filed a criminal charge against the suspended Dean of Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL), Professor Cyril Ndifon.

This followed the Commission’s conclusion of investigation into the professor’s alleged gross misconducts against some of his students.

Some female law students at the faculty had in August staged a protest and accused Ndifon of sexual harassment.

Subsequently, the university management suspended Ndifon and constituted a panel to investigate the allegations against the embattled law professor.

The ICPC, alongside the Department of State Services (DSS) on October 4, 2023 arrested Ndifon in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, after shunning several invitations extended to him.

On Monday, the anti-graft commission brought four counts against the embattled senior lecturer.

In the charge sheet number: FHC/ABJ/CR/511/2023, ICPC is arraigning the Senior Lecturer for sexual harassment, official corruption and abuse of office contrary to sections 8, 18 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

One of the counts read: “That you, Professor CYRIL OSIM NDIFON (m) between June-September, 2023 at Calabar, within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, and while being a public officer charged with responsibility for the certification of students as fit in learning and character as a prerequisite for the award of Bachelor’s degree in law and admission into the Nigeria Law School, used your office and position as the Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Calabar to gratify yourself by soliciting for nude photographs and videos from one Ms. ABC (not real name), a year 2 diploma student of the University of Calabar, through WhatsApp chats on your telephone number 0803*** and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under S. 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

The court is yet to fix the arraignment date.