Ajibade Bags Brace As Super Falcons Maul Ethiopia In Olympic Qualifiers

Atletico Madrid’s Rasheedat Ajibade stole the show on Tuesday when the Super Falcons thrashed Ethiopia’s Lucy 4-0 in a Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers.

The first leg of the tie ended 1-1 in Addis Ababa meaning Nigeria won the encounter 5-1 on aggregate.

Rasheedat Ajibade has doubled Nigeria’s lead against Ethiopia. The scoreline is 2:0 in the Super Falcons’ favour. #NGAETH #SoarSuperFalcons pic.twitter.com/HVEBpL2E62 — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 31, 2023

While Nigeria dominated proceedings from the onset, it took almost the end of the first half for the girls to find the net. Uchenna Kanu broke the deadlock in the 45th minute. She received a long pass from Tosin Demehin and slotted cooly to finish a fine counterattack for the home team.

On resumption of the second half, it took Nigeria five minutes to double the advantage. FC Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala floated an inviting cross into the Ethiopia box. Ajibade latched onto it, tapping in from close range to make it 2:0 for the Super Falcons.

🏴FULL TIME! in Abuja 📍
🇳🇬 Nigeria 4-0 Ethiopia 🇪🇹
We are through to the next round of the #OlympicQualifiers. We await second round winners between Cameroon and Uganda. Thanks for your support 🙏🤍🤗#SoarSuperFalcons | #NGAETH| #Paris2024 | #OlympicsQualifiers pic.twitter.com/lPoWYdvCHX
— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) October 31, 2023

After 68 minutes, Oshoala nodded home from a Kanu cross to send the crowd at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, into a frenzy.

Four minutes later, Oshoala turned provider, racing into the right edge of the Ethiopian box before teeing Ajibade for her second goal of the evening and Nigeria’s fourth of the encounter. The Atletico lady was also the scorer in the 1-1 first-leg draw.

In the 85th minute, fans’ favourites Michelle Alozie came inches away from making the scoreline five.

Following Tuesday’s victory, the Super Falcons will now play the winner of the game between Uganda and Cameroon in the next and third round of the qualifiers.