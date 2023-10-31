Tinubu Steps Into Rivers Crisis, Meets Wike, Fubara

President Bola Tinubu has stepped into the political situation in Rivers State.

The President, on Tuesday, met with the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara; and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Tinubu met with the two politicians at the Aso Villa in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State disclosed this after the Nigeria Police Council meeting held at the Villa today.

According to him, the President intervened in the political and security situation unfolding in Rivers State.

The meeting of the President with the two politicians who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) followed the impeachment proceedings launched against Fubara by the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday.

The governor is accused of acts of gross misconduct unbecoming of his office.

The Assembly Complex was turned to a confusion theatre after fire gutted a section on Sunday night and the attendant drama that occurred on Monday morning with the removal of principal officers in the Assembly as gunshots rent the air.

Fubara had stormed the Complex on Monday to see the level of the damage and alleged that he was shot at by the police, an allegation the police said was being probed.