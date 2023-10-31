Lady Dies After Escapade With Boyfriend In Kwara, Police Begin Probe

A lady has died after a reported escapade with her boyfriend in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The incident happened on Monday at a guest house situated in the Temidire community, Offa Garage area of the metropolis.

Sources in the area claimed that the man, a barbing saloon owner, was under the influence of drugs with the aim of impressing her girlfriend before the experience turned sour.

“The girl was said to have got tired during the mating and later gave up the ghost,” one of the sources told Channels Television.

READ ALSO: Bandits Abduct District Head, Five Others In Zamfara

The source said that the man raised an alarm when the lady reportedly became unconscious and thus attracted workers at the guest house. The lady was said to have been rushed to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead.

When the owner of the guest house reported the incident at the Police ‘A’ Division, Ilorin, the middle-aged man [lady’s boyfriend] was subsequently arrested.

The spokesperson of the Kwara Police Command Okasanmi Ajayi confirmed the incident but said it is being investigated.

He said, “The state police command has arrested the man involved while full investigations have commenced to know what actually happened between the man and the deceased”.