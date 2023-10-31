Man Arraigned Over Attempt To Kill Osun Policeman

The Police in Osun State have dragged a 40-year-old man, Saheed Kareem, before a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, on a 12-count charge bordering on conspiracy, felony, attempted murder and serious assault.

Kareem was said to be one of the hoodlums who allegedly ambushed a police team deployed to Ilobu and Ifon communities during a communal clash between the two communities.

The hoodlums were said to have opened fire on the officers and also set their patrol vehicle ablaze.

The suspect was accused of conspiring with others at large over the attempt to murder the Divisional Police Officer of Ilobu, SP Akanmu Adebowale; and six other police officers by shooting them and setting their vehicle on fire during the Ilobu and Ifon-Osun communal clashes which occurred from September 17 to October 4, 2023.

It was gathered that seven security agents sustained varying degrees of injuries and while some have been treated and discharged from the hospital, others were said to still be on admission.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Elisha Olusegun, identified other officers who were shot as ASP Aborisade Oluyemi, Sgt. Adeleke Damilare, ASP Saidu Jimoh, Inspector Ake Gbenga, Cpl Makanjuola Omisore and PC. Rauf Sheriffdeen.

Kareem was also accused of attacking residents of the two communities during the land boundary clash that claimed about eight lives and also destroyed property including houses and shops.

Several houses and shops were set ablaze by the hoodlums, while many residents of the communities were displaced during the attack.

Having concluded police investigations on the case, the suspect was arraigned at an Osogbo Chief Magistrate Court on a 12-count charge.

Some of the counts read, “That you Saheed Kareem and others now at large, on the 17th day of September and 4th day of October 2023, at about 6:30am at llobu, Osun State triable in the Osogbo Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: Attempted Murder and Serious Assault and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

“That you Saheed Kareem and others now at large, on the same date, time. place and in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did unlawfully shoot one SP Akanmu Adebowale with a gun, a police officer while performing his lawful duty and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 320 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II laws of Osun state of Nigeria 2002.

“That you Saheed Kareem and others now at large, on the same date, time, place and in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did unlawfully have in your possession twenty three cartridges and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 514 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

“You did willfully and unlawfully damage a Police Patrol Vehicle and also set it on fire, property of the Nigeria Police and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Cap 34 Vol. II laws of Osun state of Nigeria 2002. Section 451 of the Criminal Code.

“You did conduct yourselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by arming yourselves with guns and other dangerous weapons and terrorizing innocent citizens of Ilobu community and engaging in destruction of their properties and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 249(d) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II laws of Osun state of Nigeria 2002.”

Chief Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara ordered the defendant to furnish the court with a formal bail application.

Ayilara ordered that Kareem be remanded at the Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter till December 5 for mention.