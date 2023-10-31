Pochettino Urges Chelsea Fans To ‘Believe’ Despite Rocky Season

Mauricio Pochettino has urged Chelsea fans to “believe and trust in us” despite their troubled start to the season as he prepares for Wednesday’s League Cup fourth-round tie against Blackburn.

Chelsea suffered an embarrassing 2-0 defeat at home to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, bringing their mini-revival to a halt and triggering an angry response from frustrated supporters.

Another loss when Championship side Blackburn visit Stamford Bridge would pile pressure on Pochettino, who called for Blues fans to stick with his struggling side.

“It’s difficult to keep your feelings but it’s normal,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“The fans want to win and sometimes are frustrated when you don’t win and they show their emotion, but the message is to believe and trust in us. In the end, it’s about the process.”

The Argentine was confirmed as Chelsea’s new manager in late May, with a brief to turn things around after last season’s dismal campaign.

But his injury-hit team are 11th in the Premier League after a solitary league win at home this season.

“Always it’s about when you try to create something new and you are building,” Pochettino said.

“The circumstances are not helping us to go as fast as we want but that is the normal process, up and down.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain coach said it was difficult to define what a successful campaign would be for Chelsea.

But he admitted it was crucial to get back on track against Blackburn ahead of tough Premier League matches against Tottenham and Manchester City.

“The most important thing is again to go step by step and that is our next game,” he said.

“It’s important for us to go through and to try to build momentum again.”

AFP