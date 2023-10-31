Police Arrest 14-Year-Old Girl Over FUT Minna Lecturer’s Murder

The police authorities in Niger State have arrested the prime suspect in the killing of a Federal University of Technology Minna lecturer, Dr Fumilola Adefolalu.

On October 29, Adefolalu was found murdered in her residence in the Gbaiko Area of the town.

Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed the arrest of the prime suspect, saying two other suspects connected to the crime were at large. He stated that efforts were ongoing to apprehend them.

The 14-year-old teenage prime suspect is said a domestic help to late Dr. Adefololu for almost three weeks, the police spokesman said.

The police spokesman noted that the suspect confessed to how she and classmates – Walex and Smart – conspired to attack the lecturer at her residence on Saturday, October 28 with a motorcycle and she surfaced at the gate, while the late lecturer opened the gate for her.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed that she served as the deceased’s housemaid for about three weeks, and she was laid off due to her misdeed in the house,” she said.

“After she was laid off, she met her classmates called Walex and Smart, narrated her ordeal to them, and conspired to attack the lecturer at her residence.

“Afekafe said they went to the lecturer’s residence on October 28, 2023, around 1600hrs, with a motorcycle and she surfaced at the gate, while the lecturer opened the gate for her.

“Walex and Smart later entered, beat and hit the lecturer’s head with a stool and stabbed her with a knife brought by Walex while Smart took another knife from the kitchen, and stabbed her severally.”

Abiodun said the suspect will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department SCID for further investigation and diligent prosecution, while an effort is ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects.