Reps Summon Betta Edu Over Cash Transfer Programme

The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, to brief the green chamber on the status of the conditional cash transfer programme of the Federal Government to 15 million households.

The House, in a motion of urgent public importance on Tuesday, expressed worry about the handling of the programme.

The House questioned the lack of transparency in the programme which has led to fraudulent practices.

The minister is to give details on the collation of data and distribution of the funds.

Mid-October, President Bola Tinubu launched the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer for 15 million households.

The President had in his maiden Independence Day broadcast to Nigerians on October 1, 2023 announced the cash transfer programme which he said would target vulnerable citizens.

The humanitarian affairs minister had said that the 15 million households represent 62 million Nigerians.

She had said that the sum of N25,000 would be transferred to the beneficiaries on a monthly basis, for three months, which amounts to N75,000 for each of the beneficiaries.